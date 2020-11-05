Charles “Chuck” Milton Danielson, age 96, of Deer River, MN, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Homestead Nursing Home, Deer River, MN.
Chuck was born in 1924 to John and Marie (Pfiel) Danielson in Deer River, MN where he grew up and attended school. On January 15, 1944, Chuck enlisted in the United States Army. He received his honorable discharge on February 8, 1946 and was a proud recipient of the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 2 bronze stars, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Medal, and a Purple Heart. Shortly thereafter, he met and married his soulmate Vera Marie Evans on October 2, 1948. They lived in Proctor, MN for a short time before establishing their home in Deer River. They enjoyed the likes of county and bluegrass style music which lead them and their fifth wheel camper to annual music festivals. In the years to follow, they added two wonderful children to their lives, instilling perseverance, hard work, and the value of time spent with family. This union would guide them throughout their marvelous 67 years together.
Chuck worked as a logger for many years before obtaining a job as a custodian for the King Elementary School, until his retirement in 1987. He was a member of the VFW, and Clara Lutheran Church of Deer River, MN. Chuck enjoyed working, spending time with his family, and helping others. He was caring and compassionate.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vera; five brothers; two sisters; and two granddaughters.
Chuck is survived by his son, Michael (Maureen) Danielson; daughter, Linda (Gordon) Sirvio; grandsons, Simon (Tabetha) Danielson, Isaac Danielson, and Benjamin Sirvio, Chad, Scott, and Daniel Graham, Joel and Jeremy Brockway; granddaughter, Jenny Nelson; great-grandchildren, Faith, Weston, Clayton, Taya, Nora, Claire, Tyler, Koda, Tanner, William, Wesley, and Alden, along with many other extended family members, neighbors and special friends.
A private family service will be held at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.