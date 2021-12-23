Charles “Chuck” Anderson 1935-2021

Charles “Chuck” Anderson, age 86, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, surrounded by family.
Chuck was born in 1935 to Ludvick and Amelia (Rathbun) Anderson in Sumner Township, MN. He graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1954 and soon after enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served in 36th Communications Squadron from 1954-1958. After his honorable discharge, Chuck returned to Minnesota where he worked various jobs until he began his employment at United Power Association (UPA). Chuck and Judy Pestorious were united in marriage and had three children and lived in Elk River, MN. Chuck enjoyed being involved with fast pitch softball, the youth hockey program, and coaching other youth sports.
In January 1978, the family moved to Grand Rapids where Chuck continued to work at UPA as a Maintenance Electrician. Judy and Chuck divorced in 1983. In 1991, Chuck and Donna were married. Chuck retired from UPA in 1997 after 31 years of employment. Following retirement, Chuck continued to enjoy attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was an incredibly social man and made friends wherever he went. Chuck served as an Elder and held many other positions at the Calumet Community Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Lion’s Club and served as past president. It was through the Lion’s Club that Chuck was bestowed the Helen Keller Award, which is given to honor those who have distinguished themselves on behalf of sight. Chuck belonged to Low Vision No Vision and Parkinson’s Disease Support Groups.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Ludvick and Amelia, and brother, Harlan Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna; children, Steve Anderson (Barbara Baird), Brian (Lynda) Anderson, Jennifer Anderson, Michael (Shelley) Ewen, Gregory (Melissa) Ewen, Deborah (Brian) Miller; grandchildren, Sydney (Mitchell) Jobe, Coleton (Madison) Anderson, Bohden Anderson, Garrett Anderson, Corrynn Anderson, Wade Anderson, Gavin Barringer, Grant Ewen, Nathan Ewen, Tyler Miller; great grandson, Kaison Jobe; and his other extended family and many friends which include his sisters-in-law, Corrine Podominich and Deb Grant, Nicole Hoops, his Occupational Therapist, and Chuck’s special friend, Don Mayo.
A special thanks to Itasca Hospice, the staff at Diamond Willow Assisted Living and Rowe Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN and will be followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Dorothy Duquette will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.