Charles Christian Stoeckig, age 92, died peacefully at Majestic Pines in Grand Rapids, MN on September 13, 2021.
Charles was born in Stillwater, MN one of seven children. Even though Charles was under eighteen in World War II, he enlisted in the United States Navy as a Seabee. While serving in the Navy, Charles married Ethel Funk. Their daughter, Keiko, was born while they were stationed in Japan. After Charles’ 20-year Navy career, they returned to Jacobson, MN to be near family. Charles worked at Blandin Paper Co as a pipefitter until his retirement in 1991.
After Ethel’s death in 1989, Charles married Wilma Hutchins of Cohasset in 1990. He enjoyed working on carpentry projects, traveling, being a grandpa to the grandchildren, and helping his church and community.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Keiko Stoeckig of Clayton, NJ; stepdaughter, Le Hutchins Matts of Roseville, MN; stepson, Rick Hutchins of Cass Lake, MN; grandchildren, Emory Matts, Lindsay Matts-Benson, Lindsey Hagen, Michael Hutchins, Dean Zahratka, Tim Zahratka, Jen Zahratka-Morrissey, and their families; and many nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank the kind staff at Majestic Pines and Essentia Hospice for their care.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 35568 Foxtail Ln, Cohasset, MN 55721.
