Charlees (Charley) Bernard Peck 1935 - 2023

Charles (Charley) Bernard Peck, age 87, passed away peacefully in his home, on Friday, February 24, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Charley was born in Hammond, Indiana on April 30, 1935. His parents, Lloyd and Irene (Casey) Peck eventually moved to St. Paul, Minnesota. Charley attended elementary school at St Bernards Catholic School and high school at Washington High School, both in St Paul MN. Charley enlisted in the Army in 1957. His military duty included playing football for the Army football team. He was discharged in 1962 from the reserves.
Charley married Mary Dianne Little on July 16, 1960 in Elk River MN. They started their life together in Shoreview Mn. They moved to St. Francis, Mn, and eventually relocated to Deer River, MN in 1975. Charley worked for Donavon Construction, building power lines throughout the Midwest region. A job as a lineman supervisor with United Power Association (UPA) now called Great River Energy, brought Charley and his family to Deer River. Charley retired from UPA in 1997.
Charley spent his life enjoying the outdoors, camping, hunting, especially duck hunting, fishing, and training his beloved Chesapeake Bay Retrievers. Charley spent many hours in his garage dreaming up projects, a trailer for a pontoon boat, how to cut rock for a fireplace or building cabinets, toy boxes or corn hole games. He also spent his time carving beautiful birds and deer. Charley loved to play Cribbage and belonged to the Grand Rapids Moose Cribbage Club. Whether he was traveling, camping or at home, there was always a cribbage board and deck of cards within easy reach. If you didn't know how to play the game, that was ok, he would teach you, just to have someone to play with. But mostly he loved sharing his life with his family.
Charley is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Irene, his granddaughter, Jennifer Cartwright, son-in-law David George, brother-in law John Henry and sister-in-law Mary C. Peck.
Charley’s legacy are those he has left behind. Charley is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary, his 6 children: Catherine Peck-Burley, Theresa George, Brenda (Gary) Cartwright, Charles “Chuck” (Ronna) Peck, Jill (Rick) Serfling, and Joan (Scott) Schjenken. 13 grandchildren: Nicole (Justin) Wendorff, Gregory Schjenken, Brenna (Josh) Stanek, Casey (Rebecca) Quinn, Emily (Cliff) Benham, Amanda (Kyle) Fairbanks, Kathleen (Garett) Stockey, Sophia (Tyler) Kane, Cole (Cassie) Serfling, Ryan Peck, Mitchell Burley, Lance (Tia) Serfling and Ethan Schjenken and 24 great grandchildren, Caiden, Ariahana, Ian, Cara, Tatum, Kaylee, Madalynn, Carley, Zoey, Philip, Walter, Eli, Grant, Ezra, Kinsley, Zephaniah, Romi, Brooklyn, Harper, Croix, Abigail, Josephine, Jayda and Chase. 5 siblings: Virginia Henry, John (June) Peck, Tom Peck, Mary (Barry) McKee, and George (Cindy) Peck and 2 sister-in-laws Arlene Wicklund and Patricia Gressman.
Arrangements are with Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River, MN.
Visitation: one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at the Church Funeral Mass Service: St Mary’s Catholic Church, Deer River MN at 12:00 Noon on March 10, 2023. With Full Military Honors & Reception Luncheon following Mass at the church.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlees (Charley) as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.