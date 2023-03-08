Charlees (Charley) Bernard Peck 1935 - 2023

Charles (Charley) Bernard Peck, age 87, passed away peacefully in his home, on Friday, February 24, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Charley was born in Hammond, Indiana on April 30, 1935. His parents, Lloyd and Irene (Casey) Peck eventually moved to St. Paul, Minnesota. Charley attended elementary school at St Bernards Catholic School and high school at Washington High School, both in St Paul MN. Charley enlisted in the Army in 1957. His military duty included playing football for the Army football team. He was discharged in 1962 from the reserves.

