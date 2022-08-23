Chad M. Hepola

Chad M. Hepola, 48, of Minneapolis, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2022. 

Chad was very intelligent and enjoyed pursuing many levels of higher education. He always strived for perfection in every job he had. Chad spent many years in the hotel/hospitality industry. 

To plant a tree in memory of Chad Hepola as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

