Chad M. Hepola

Aug 23, 2022

Chad M. Hepola, 48, of Minneapolis, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2022. Chad was very intelligent and enjoyed pursuing many levels of higher education. He always strived for perfection in every job he had. Chad spent many years in the hotel/hospitality industry. He proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. Chad is survived by his parents, Mary Nyman Hepola, Gary Hepola (Jody); siblings Bret Hepola, Danielle (Jake) Huotari, Jeremy Eskola; nephew and nieces Austin, Autumn, Mya, Myla, Tatum, and Liv. He will be missed.