Chad Holm of Brainerd, MN left this world and was welcomed into the presence of God on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1971 to parents Darrell and Marcia Holm and raised in Grand Rapids, MN. He has two brothers, Shane and Brent. Chad was an exceptional individual who touched the lives of many people over the years.
Growing up, Chad was an outstanding high school and college wrestler. He also enjoyed hunting and playing softball. Not only was Chad greatly influenced by his parents, but many of the traits he carried with him throughout his life came from his grandparents John and Viola Goodell. Chad’s family promoted the code of God first, then family, friends, loyalty, and hard work. This code was evident in how Chad lived his life and was evident in the results of his many accomplishments.
Chad knew Jesus as his savior and never wavered from his Christian faith throughout his life. He married the love of his life, Amy, in 1996 and together they had two wonderful children, Madison and Jacob. His family was his life. He talked often about how much he adored his wife and how proud he was of his kids and their achievements. Over the years, Chad took his son Jacob on many hunting excursions not only in northern Minnesota, but around the country. These trips were some of the most enjoyable and memorable experiences of his life. Chad loved his daughter Madison as well and was very proud of her academic and athletic accomplishments, as well as her work ethic and self-reliant personality.
Chad’s generosity and positive outlook on life yielded a huge network of not just acquaintances, but true friends. Throughout his life, he stayed active and engaged in the community as a physical education teacher, a wrestling referee, church deacon, and small business owner. He also built two log-cabins in his spare time. Many of Chad’s friends have come to him through his passion for traditional archery and bowhunting. Chad started his business, Holm-Made Traditional Bows, in 2006. Since then, he built and sold hundreds of longbows and recurves to individuals all over the world. He was known to his customers as a master craftsman and an honest, caring individual. The way Chad conducted business reflected how he lived is life—putting the needs of others first. Through this approach to business and life, Chad truly did touch the lives of many of all ages. His business and passion for archery was used as an opportunity for the mentorship of many as well.
Chad was a selfless brother, son and husband. He loved his family and enjoyed witnessing the success of others as much as his own. His caring and sensitive nature allowed him to be a pillar of support for his family through the many ups and downs life brings. Chad’s presence on earth will be missed dearly; the impact he made will certainly continue in the lives of all who knew him.
Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Viola Goodell of Grand Rapids, and his father-in-law, Pete Loland also of Grand Rapids.
Chad is survived by his wife, Amy; children, Madison and Jacob; parents, Marcia and Darrel Holm of Grand Rapids; twin brother Shane (Sue), brother Brent Holm of Grand Rapids, mother-in-law, Jeanette Loland of Grand Rapids; his nephews Brody Holm, Brock Holm, and Hudson Holm all of Grand Rapids; and beloved four-legged companions, Cal and Winnie.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church, Brainerd. A visitation was for two hours prior to the service at the church. Please be mindful that seating will be limited at the service, and a video recording will be available after the service at http://www.goodshepherdfreelutheran.church .
A private gathering will be held after the service.