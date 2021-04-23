Celesten Pierre Champoux, 84, long time resident of Effie, MN died peacefully Sunday, April 18 in his home in Abbeville, SC, with his family surrounding him.
Celesten proudly served his country in the US Navy and was a self employed man of many talents and skills.
Survivors include: His beloved wife Kathleen Franklin Champoux of the home; two son Jeff Champoux (Linda) of Abbeville, SC, and Scott Champoux (Ling) of Abbeville SC; one sister Agnes Yvonne Hotchkiss of Lincoln, NE; three grandchildren Cade Champoux, Cassidy Dailey and Jack Champoux.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials in memory of Celesten may be made to The Edge Center, PO Box 101 Bigfork, MN 56628.
Online condolences may be made to the Champoux family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Champoux family.