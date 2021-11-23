Cathy Parks 1950 - 2021

Cathy Parks, age 71, of Deer River passed away at her home on November 13,2021
Catherine Jean Mayo was born October 15, 1950, to Thomas and Bertha Mayo in Deer River. She attended school in Deer River Graduating in 1968.
She married the love of her life, Charles Parks on September 4, 1970 They made their home in rural Deer River where they farmed and raised their two children, Kirsten and Willard. Cathy was a homemaker, and also worked outside the home at Various jobs. She lived on the farm until Charles’ passing, then moving to Comstock Court in Deer River where she enjoyed playing Rummikub and visiting with friends. Cathy had a strong faith in God and was a live long member of Redeemer Lutheran church. She enjoyed reading, entertaining, and spending time with her family. She had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh, She will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceded in death by her Parents. Husband Charles, Brothers William, James, Vern, Tom and Richard Mayo. Sisters Evie Lee and Viola (PeeWee) Cook
She is survived by her daughter Kirsten Parks, Son Willard (Brenda) Parks Grandsons, Lane Parks and Parker Salomonson. Great Granddaughter Makinlee Rose Parks; Brother Don (peg) Mayo and sister Carol (Howard) Thompson Sister in laws Linda, Katy, Sandi and Char Mayo. Special Niece Jackie Payne and many more nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 26, 2021 5-7 P.M. at Carroll Funeral Home Deer River, MN A funeral service will be Saturday, November 27, 2021 11:00 A.M., at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Deer River, MN
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.