Catherine “Kate” Scherf, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully on Friday May 14, 2021 at Sugar Brook Villa Assisted Living. Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and aunt to many. She was born in 1930 to Charles and Catherine Riehle in Foxholm, ND and was a long-time employee of Norwest Bank in Grand Rapids, retiring in 1989.
Catherine lost her husband of 65 years, Douglas, in 2014. She is survived by her three daughters, Gayle (Steve) Fuller, Jane (Jeff) Shaffer, and Joann (Rick Rogers) Scherf; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great granddaughters.
In keeping with Catherine’s wishes, and current covid considerations, no funeral service will be held.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.