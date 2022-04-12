Catherine Jo Clark 1951-2022

Catherine Jo (Cathy) Clark, age 70, of Grand Rapids, MN died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Cathy was born in 1951 in Grand Rapids, MN to Daniel and Iris Hanson. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1969 and Oak Hills Bible Institute in 1971. On June 5, 1971, she & Neil (Pitney) Clark were married. Cathy was one of seven daughters and she and Pitney repeated the “all girls” model with five daughters. For 36 years, you could see her inviting smile and kind demeanor as she worked as an administrative assistant for Grace Bible Chapel. She was quick to help with any acts of service to those around her. You could find her throughout the church, usually behind the scenes, cleaning, cooking, singing, helping kids at AWANA club, leading teen youth activities, although she never wanted recognition.
She loved Jesus with her entire core, living out her faith daily. She gave beyond her means supporting missionaries to spread the gospel. Cathy’s deep relationship and reliance on God impacted the lives of her sisters, children, grandchildren and those around her.
Cathy enjoyed physical work, often helping with construction projects, but recalled not enjoying balancing on rafters while nine months pregnant. She loved a good bonfire, hauling branches with her grandkids, gardening, photography, nature, wildlife, music, reading, & caring for numerous pets.
She will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dan & Iris Hanson, and her husband, Neil.
Cathy is survived by her five daughters, Mindy (Rob) Wendt of Duluth, MN, Kayla (Kris Hammargren) Clark of Fairbanks, AK, Andra (Wayne) Heinen of Grand Rapids, MN, Maribeth (Jim) Kerr of Warba, MN, and Robin (Richie) Danielson of Grand Rapids, MN; six sisters, Brenda (Guillermo) Martinez of Graham, WA, Rachel (Mark) Heller of Fargo, ND, Mary (Jon) Hendricks of New Prague, MN, Helen (Jon) Hovestol of Honduras, Tamara (Craig) Jasperse of Moorhead, MN, and Amy (Stacey) Hoiberg of Fargo, ND; 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to St. Croix hospice for their outstanding care & compassion, especially RN Natalie & Chaplain Richie. We also thank our church family and friends for their love, prayers and support.
A visitation is Friday, April 15, 2022, from 10:00 until the 11:00 Memorial Service at Grace Bible Chapel, Grand Rapids, MN. Pastor Greg Rhodea will officiate. Livestream at grandgrace.org.
