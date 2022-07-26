Catherine E. James Jul 26, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Catherine E. James, age 77, of Effie, MN passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. No services will be held. Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To plant a tree in memory of Catherine James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mn Cremation Catherine E. James Arrangement Pass Away Service Funeral Home Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.