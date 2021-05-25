Catherine Diane (Glaser) Figgins 1939 - 2021

Catherine Diane (Glaser) Figgins left this Earth on October 29, 2020 to join many relatives and friends in our Father’s House.
Cathy with a C, as she referred to herself, was born in Grand Rapids, MN on May 24, 1939 to John and Sylvia (Wesanto) Glaser and attended Grand Rapids schools and UMD. On June 13, 1959 Cathy married William F. (Bill) Figgins. Together, they built a life, raised a family, and helped others whenever possible in and around their Grand Rapids, Warba, and Fort Myers Beach FL communities. Cathy worked with Dr. John L. Bonner Sr. for many years. After retiring, she and Bill enjoyed spending winters in Florida, buying a home in Fort Myers Beach. Cathy was proud to be a resident of Florida.
Cathy was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She loved spending time with family and friends. Cathy was well known for her canned pickles and beets, and for baking the best apple pies; all of which she generously gifted to others.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, brother John, many relatives, close friends, and beloved pets. She is sorely missed by Bill, her husband of 61 years, children: Kaija (Wade), Pat, Andrea, and Boonie; granddaughters: Meghan and Brittney (Alex); great grandsons: Lincoln and Griffin; brother Ron Glaser and friends who became family in Fort Myers Beach and Minnesota.
The family wishes to thank everyone who shared kind words, cards, and Prayers at the time of Cathy’s passing. Through your generosity, a donation was made in Cathy’s name to the Second Harvest Food Shelf.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Itasca Calvary Cemetery on Saturday May 29 at 3:00 with a light lunch (729 LaPrairie Ave.) following.
In lieu of flowers/gifts - a donation to your charity of choice is appreciated.