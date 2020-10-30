Catherine D. Figgins, age 81, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Grand Village.
Cathy loved spending time with family and taking care of them. She also loved baking pies, canning pickles, gardening, and loved flowers. She was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Ft. Meyer’s Beach, FL, where she enjoyed volunteering in the kitchen. She was also a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Warba, MN.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Glaser.
Catherine is survived by her husband of 61 years, William; daughters, Kaija (Wade) Helmbrecht, Andrea Stephens, Boonie; son, Patrick Figgins; granddaughters, Brittney, Meghan; great grandson, Lincoln, and another great-grandchild on the way; and brother, Ronald Glaser.
