Carolyn Renae Box 1970-2021

Carolyn Renae Box, age 50, a mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and so much more went to eternal happiness with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 31st, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends in Brainerd, Minnesota. Carolyn was born August, 29th, 1970 in International Falls Minnesota. She grew up in the Deer River area of Minnesota where she met the love of her life and her forever partner, Steven Box. On December 1st, 1990 they wed and not soon after they had 3 boys who Carolyn said, “She loved so much and was so proud of them.”
Carolyn’s passion was helping others and giving herself to her work every single day. Carolyn was a daycare provider for 21 years, impacting the lives of so many over her wonderful career. She loved every single daycare kid as if it were own and the families she worked with became part of her family as if they were related. In 2017, at age 46, Carolyn was diagnosed with Breast Cancer and immediately began treatment, where she came out victorious being declared cancer free in October of that same year. On the week of June 20th, 2021, Carolyn was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer of Liver. Over the last month, Carolyn fought courageously, beautifully, and ferociously, however, on July 31st, she became a true champion, declaring victory by going to eternal peace with Jesus Christ.
Carolyn will be deeply missed as she leaves behind an incredible legacy filled with love, laughter, hope, success, and so much more. She is preceded in death by her father Glen, father-in-law John, Grandma and Grandpa Brenden, and Grandma and Grandpa Bourman.
She is survived by her faithful husband of nearly 31 years Steve, her three children Jacob (Lizzie) of Pillager with their sons and her grandchildren Declan and Nolan, Charles of Grand Rapids, and Brody of Merrifield. She is also survived by her mother Linda Bourman of Talmoon, brother Robert Bourman and his family, Tami, Miranda (Alex), Madisen, and Chas of Talmoon, her sister Sarah (Brian) and their family of Garrett (Allison) of Grand Rapids.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Crosslake Lutheran Church with a service following at 4:00 PM. A meal following service will be provided. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel- Crosslake.