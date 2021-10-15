Carolyn Mae Shumaker, age 67, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Americare Lodge, Grand Rapids, MN.
Carolyn was born in 1954 to Charles and Norma Blackwood in Grand Rapids, MN and had the privilege of being raised by Norma and her stepfather, Deming Tuttle. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1972. For many years she worked as the bartender at the Blackberry Store. She was also employed as a caregiver for the Recovery Center and later at Wendigo Pines Assisted Living. Carolyn loved animals and had a gift for caring for them on the family farm. She also enjoyed visiting with her group of friends and drinking coffee.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Eide. She is survived by her son, Cody Shumaker (Marguerite Cahoon); granddaughter, Delphie Mae Cahoon; brother, Chuck (Marsha) Blackwood; nieces and nephews, Tina Smith, Brett Blackwood, John Blackwood, Lori Litchy, Bob Eide; and great niece, Tia Axford and numerous other great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, October 18, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Libbey Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00 PM memorial service.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.