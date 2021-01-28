Carolyn M. Meyer 1933 - 2021

Carolyn M. Meyer, age 87, of Apple Valley, MN, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Carolyn born in 1933 to Hans and Marie Howe in Deer River, MN. She graduated from Deer River High School in 1951. On October 13, 1951 Carolyn married Herbert Meyer and raised their two children. After her children were grown, Carolyn returned to work as a cook at Riverview Elementary School for 25 years until her retirement.
Carolyn loved to crochet and crocheted over 1,000 doilies in her life. She was an excellent cook, and no one left her table hungry. She was also an excellent baker and all her breads and rolls were homemade. Carolyn loved to spend time with her family and would go to visit or have them visit anytime she was asked. She was a faithful member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for 70 years.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herb; two brothers, Mahlon and Charlie Howe; and two sisters, Arliss Ekholm and Lois Whirley. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Sue (Roger Summer) Meyer of Owatonna; son, Jim (Julie) Meyer of Burnsville; grandchildren, Katie (Mike) Wentz of Lakeville; David (Kayla) Meyer of Rosemount, and two great grandchildren, Finley and Mila Wentz; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 12:00PM at United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00PM memorial service. Rev. Marva Jean Hutchens and Rev. Jim Crecelius will co-officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN following the memorial service. For those unable to attend, a video of the service will be available on the Rowe Funeral Home website in the days following the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no luncheon following the service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.