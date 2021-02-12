Carol Wood 1934 - 2021

Carol Wood was born to Al and Helen Terry on May 12, 1934 in Augusta, Wisconsin. After a wonderful day with her family she died on Feb. 4, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Carol’s family moved to the Jessie Lake area in the mid 1930’s, it is there she attended the one room school house at Jessie Lake, Carol graduated from Deer River High School in 1952. At the age of 13 she worked as a cabin girl at Arcadia and Idewild Resorts, it was during these years she became acquainted with her lifelong husband, Ken Wood. They married on June 14, 1953, they spent a short time in the Twin Cities where Ken attended Dunwoody and Carol worked as a secretary. Carol and Ken moved back to the Jessie Lake area where they raised their family. In 1970 Carol and Ken took over Jessie Lake Resort from Ken’s father Ross. Carol took on a cooking job at North Elementary School where she worked for over 25 years. Carol was one of the most caring, giving and loving persons you would ever meet, she found great joy in serving her family, friends or anyone that crossed her path. The family holidays and gatherings were always graced with a neighbor she knew was alone. Much of what contributed to her way of life was her deep faith and walk with the Lord. Carol will be greatly missed we were so blessed to have her in our lives.
Carol was preceded in death by: Parents Alvin and Helen Terry, Husband Kenneth Wood Sr.
Carol is survived by: Sister Grace (Walter) Hagen, Children Kenny, Lori (Mike) McInernery, Doug (Kim), 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, Many Nieces, Nephews and can’t forget her favorite little dog Molly
There will be a time to remember an celebrate her life this summer
