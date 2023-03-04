Carol Marie Hawk 1936 - 2023

Carol Marie Hawk, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Majestic Pines Senior Living.
Carol was born in 1936 and raised in Ohio, the daughter of Herbert Charles Williams and Odessa Amanda Bersee Williams. Carol attended schools in Ohio and graduated from Ohio State University in 1957 with a degree in Elementary Education. Upon graduation, Carol married her lifelong sweetheart, Ash McClure Hawk. They started a family in Ann Arbor, MI and eventually moved to Duluth, MN in 1972. Ash worked as a professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, while Carol pursued her passion in the field of horticulture and worked several years at Engwall Florist. The move to Minnesota also included a beautiful cabin on Lake Vermilion, where many wonderful memories were made. Upon retirement, Carol and Ash relocated to Florida for winter in Sun City Center. After the passing of her husband, Carol moved to Grand Rapids, MN to be closer to her two children and many grandchildren.
Carol loved being in the kitchen cooking and enjoyed entertaining with her many friends and family. She was always making desserts and denying her secret sweet tooth. She loved time in the garden and spending time within nature. We often found her feeding her fury friends. Carol’s love for the Lord was strong and grew even stronger after the passing of her husband in 2015. She missed her husband dearly and was looking forward to being reunited again. Carol will be missed greatly.
Carol is survived by her two children, James Parker Hawk of Duluth, MN, Cynthia Carol (Gary) Bishop of Grand Rapids, MN; and her loving grandchildren, Parker James Hawk, Mara Marie Hawk, Erin Coleen Hawk, Ashley Carol Bishop, and Eric Wayne Bishop.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00AM at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 12:00PM memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org, or a local animal shelter.
