Carol Marie Hawk 1936 - 2023

Carol Marie Hawk, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Majestic Pines Senior Living.

Carol was born in 1936 and raised in Ohio, the daughter of Herbert Charles Williams and Odessa Amanda Bersee Williams. Carol attended schools in Ohio and graduated from Ohio State University in 1957 with a degree in Elementary Education. Upon graduation, Carol married her lifelong sweetheart, Ash McClure Hawk. They started a family in Ann Arbor, MI and eventually moved to Duluth, MN in 1972. Ash worked as a professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, while Carol pursued her passion in the field of horticulture and worked several years at Engwall Florist. The move to Minnesota also included a beautiful cabin on Lake Vermilion, where many wonderful memories were made. Upon retirement, Carol and Ash relocated to Florida for winter in Sun City Center. After the passing of her husband, Carol moved to Grand Rapids, MN to be closer to her two children and many grandchildren.

