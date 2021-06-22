Carol Jean (Grussendorf MacDowell) Schuschke 1941 - 2021

Carol Jean (Grussendorf MacDowell) Schuschke died on June 25, 2020 at her home in Colorado Springs. She was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Active in choir and band, she played saxophone in the city band. After graduating from ICC, she went on to become a dental assistant. She was active in her church, both in Grand Rapids, and after moving to Colorado Springs. After retirement, she became an accomplihsed stained glass artist.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Vivian Grussendorf, daughters Wendy MacDowell and Tracy Naile, and sisters Mary Sandstrom and Joan DeWitt. She is survived by husband Louis Schuschke, son Scott (Tracie) MacDowell, grandchildren Brittany Naile, Nate MacDowell, Ryan MacDowell, Teya MacDowell and Tommy MacDowell; brother bob Grussendorf, sisters Gail Johnson and Laurie Millage; stepchildren Gary and Melisa Schuschke and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the thread that wove itself lovingly into the tapestry of our lives and she is missed.
Graveside service to be held Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at Harris Township Cemetery.