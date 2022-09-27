Carol J. Gruhlke 1942-2022

Carol J. Gruhlke, age 79, of Cohasset, MN passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Carol was born in 1942 to Sydney and Emma (Kunkel) Hansen in Swatara, MN. She graduated from Aitkin High School in 1960. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Minneapolis and worked at Sears and Roebuck. On October 23, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart, LeRoy Gruhlke. In 1977, LeRoy and Carol made the move to Cohasset, MN when they bought Pincherry Grove Resort. She raised her three children, Mike, Michele, and Melinda, and cared for many more as a foster mom, ran the resort, worked various part-time jobs, volunteered as a girl scout leader, wrestling cheerleader advisor, and attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

