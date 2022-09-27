Carol J. Gruhlke 1942-2022

Carol J. Gruhlke, age 79, of Cohasset, MN passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Carol was born in 1942 to Sydney and Emma (Kunkel) Hansen in Swatara, MN. She graduated from Aitkin High School in 1960. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Minneapolis and worked at Sears and Roebuck. On October 23, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart, LeRoy Gruhlke. In 1977, LeRoy and Carol made the move to Cohasset, MN when they bought Pincherry Grove Resort. She raised her three children, Mike, Michele, and Melinda, and cared for many more as a foster mom, ran the resort, worked various part-time jobs, volunteered as a girl scout leader, wrestling cheerleader advisor, and attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved the many trips with the family in the RV camper, quilting, snowmobiling, and taking care of her grandchildren. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was a cornerstone for her family and opened her home to many over the years. Carol was very family oriented and anyone that visited the resort or their home, was considered family. She also welcomed many children into her home as a foster parent for 21 years.
Carol is preceded in death by her mother and father; in-laws, Richard and Ruby Gruhlke; and siblings Elmer Hansen, Lorraine Doose, LuVerne Barnes, Gerald Hansen, Virgil Hansen, Donald Hansen, and Kenneth Hansen.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, LeRoy; children, Michael (Cheryl) Gruhlke of Maplewood, Michele (Jeff) Wilson of Cohasset, Melinda (Carey) Ferrell, of Cloquet; sisters, Lois Hunt, Janice Christensen; grandchildren, Amanda (Adam) Malz, Emily (Joe Shelton) Ferrell, Sean Ferrell, Abigail (Nick Stegman) Gruhlke, Taylor (Noah) How, Grant Wilson, Katy Wilson; two great grandchildren, Rylan Malz, Huxley Shelton; bonus kids, Eli Howell, Amber Sandberg, Yvonne Howell, Holly Wilson, Leah Engen; and many nieces, nephews, and neighborhood kids.
Visitation will be Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cohasset, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Pastor Mark Peske will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.