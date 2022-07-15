Carol J. Carlson 1936 - 2022

Carol J. Carlson, age 85, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Grand Village Assisted Living.
Carol was born in 1936 to Wilbur and Elaine Skelly in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School. She dedicated her time to raising her four children. After her children were grown, Carol worked as a cashier at the National T grocery store and various other retail stores until she retired. She was heavily involved as a lifetime member in the VFW Auxiliary and served as president for several terms.
Carol enjoyed garage sales and collecting things, especially blue glass. She also loved camping, reading, and her dogs and cats. Carol will be remembered for her big hearted and generous nature and for being outgoing and patient.
Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Gordon and Robert. She is survived by her sons, Greg (Gayle), John (Jean), Brad, and Mark Carlson; brother, Denny Skelly; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids with visitation beginning at the church one hour prior. Rev. David N. Anderson, officiating. Burial to follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001) or The Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/).
