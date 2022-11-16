Carol J. Bjork, age 89, of Warba, MN died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Carol was born in 1933 to Alonzo and Martha Anderson in Milwaukee, WI where she grew up and attended school. Carol worked at the Milwaukee branch office of Univac as a secretary. It was there she met Rawlen Bjork. They were married on February 27, 1964, in Oxnard, CA. Carol and Rawlen lived in a number of places in their younger years, following Rawlen’s job. They lived in California, New York, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nebraska. Carol and Rawlen made their home in Warba, where they have been residing for the last 30 years.
Carol liked sewing, quilting, reading, and enjoyed her yearly trips to Wisconsin to see her sister.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marion Anderson; brother, Leslie Anderson; and nephew, Dave Anderson.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Rawlen; daughter, Karen (Steve) Talbott; son, Scott Bjork; brother, Alonzo (Beaty) Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held at Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Warba, MN in the spring 2023.
