Carol J. Bjork, age 89, of Warba, MN died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Carol was born in 1933 to Alonzo and Martha Anderson in Milwaukee, WI where she grew up and attended school. Carol worked at the Milwaukee branch office of Univac as a secretary. It was there she met Rawlen Bjork. They were married on February 27, 1964, in Oxnard, CA. Carol and Rawlen lived in a number of places in their younger years, following Rawlen’s job. They lived in California, New York, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nebraska. Carol and Rawlen made their home in Warba, where they have been residing for the last 30 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol 1933-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you