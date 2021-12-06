Carol Frances (Lee) Carey 1933 - 2021

Carol Frances (Lee) Carey, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Friday, December 3, 2021, at Brookstone Assisted Living Memory Care, Grand Rapids.
Carol was born in 1933 to Leslie and Pearl Lee. She lived in the Warba area all of her life except for the last several years. Carol worked and retired from the Rainbow Inn in Grand Rapids. Carol was joined in marriage to Daniel Carey in 1952 and had four daughters and two sons. Carol attended Warba Community Presbyterian Church and volunteered weekly at the Salvation Army. Carol enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, crocheting, and knitting. She was proud to have lived a life as a good neighbor to those around her.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Judith Carey, Arlene Moritz, Lanora Lindberg; son-in-law, David Warren, Jr.; and brothers, Guy and Edwin Lee.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; sons, Thomas (Laura) Carey of Warba, MN, Mark (Becky) Carey of Rochester, MN; daughter, Della Warren (Daniel Traska) of Eagan, MN; grandchildren, Trisha, Daniel, Jennifer, Leslie, Tasha, Laura, Sara, Spencer, and Joshua; and great grandchildren, Jacob, Zeke, Ellis, Brooks, Christian, and Isabel.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Warba Community Center, Warba, MN followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Burial will be at Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Warba, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol -, 2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.