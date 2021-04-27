Carol Ann (Toven) Dion, age 76 passed away peacefully on April 17, 2021. Born in Grand Rapids, MN, she was the daughter of Albert and Edna (Lange) Toven. Growing up, she moved many places as her father was a dedicated military man. She attended grade school in Hill City, MN and graduated from the School of Commerce in Springfield, MA. Carol and Armand Dion Jr. were happily married in 1964 and raised their three children in Northern Virginia. She was a devoted businesswoman, working in the banking industry where she met her 3 lifelong best friends – Barbara, Eleanor, and June. In 1989, Armand and Carol followed their dream to move out west to Arizona, where they enjoyed many years of visits from the grandkids, family, and friends. Carol was a chocoholic in the truest form, she was happy to whip up fudge for anyone who came to visit.
Carol is survived by her children – Michelle Hilton Porras of Buford, GA, Donna (Wayne) Bowen of Clayton, NC, Robert (Michelle) Dion of Yerington, NV; bonus daughter – Heather; grandchildren – Kathryn (Luke), Wyatt, Cole, Trent, Austin, Justin, Cheyenne, Hayden, Mason and Madilynn; great-grandchildren – Jaxon and Myla; brothers – Daniel, Robert (Connie) and Philip (Gail); sister in law – Rina (Tom); lifelong friends Dan and Peggy; many nieces and nephews and her beloved pup Maxie.
She was predeceased by her parents – Albert and Edna Toven; husband – Armand Dion Jr; sister – Virginia; in-laws – Bill, Joan, Ronald, Cathy, Keith, George and Sylvia.
The family wishes to thank all of those who have had Carol in their thoughts in prayers during her battle with her illness. In keeping with Carol’s wishes, the family will hold a private memorial near the ocean she so dearly loved. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in remembrance of Carol Dion to the Hill City Lions Club at PO Box 57, Hill City, MN 55748.