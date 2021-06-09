Carol Ann Robinson 1944- 2021

Carol Ann Robinson, age 76, of Deer River, MN, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Essentia Health-Deer River, Minnesota.
Carol was born in 1944 in Faribault, Minnesota to Chester and Alice Pittman. Her family moved to Cohasset, MN when Carol was 10 years old. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1962. On June 20, 1964, she was united in marriage to Henry Robinson at First Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Carol worked to put Henry through college until he graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1968. Carol and Henry made their home in the Twin Cities and following retirement they made their home in Deer River in 2002. Carol was an active member of Centennial Lutheran Church in Squaw Lake, MN. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Helen (Moldenhauer) Pittman.
Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Henry; two daughters, Michelle Aalbers of Brooklyn Park, MN and Cherie (David) Langley of Wake Forrest, NC; two sisters, Joan (Bruce) Whitted of Grand Rapids, MN and Linda (Mike) Kongsjord of Grand Rapids, MN; 4 grandchildren, Jacob Coenen, Andrew Coenen, Maxwell Langley, and Ethan Langley; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Centennial Lutheran Church, Squaw Lake, MN. Rev. James Anthony will officiate. Carol will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.