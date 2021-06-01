Carlee Lyn LaFond 2000 - 2021

Carlee Lyn LaFond, 21, Taconite, died Friday May 28, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in an auto accident near Garrison, MN.
Born May 23, 2000, in Anoka, MN, she was the daughter of Dameon and Kristina (Kartak) LaFond. Carlee was a 2018 graduate of Grand Rapids High School.
A cousin, Nicoli Angelo Moretti – Kartak preceded her in death.
Survivors include her parents, Dameon and Kristina LaFond; siblings, Brittany and Cashus, Toreen, Anthony, and Patrick; grandparents, David and Kathy LaFond, Diane and Joe Camilli, Shirley Nielsen, Karen Peltzer and John Thomas Michael Kartak; and a great grandfather, Walter Nielsen.
There will be a visitation and gathering of family and friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.