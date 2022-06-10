Carl E. Prosek 1942-2019 Jun 10, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carl E. Prosek Feb 2, 1942 – Dec 30, 2019.An 11am funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 735 1st Ave, Grand Rapids MN with visitation at 10am and lunch to follow. Memorials requested to First Lutheran Church or MN Future Forests Fund--MN DNR in lieu of flowers. Casual gathering for friends and family on Friday, June 17th at Klockow Brewing Company in Grand Rapids 4-7pm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carl E. Prosek Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.