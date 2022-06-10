Carl E. Prosek  Feb 2, 1942 – Dec 30, 2019.

An 11am funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 735 1st Ave, Grand Rapids MN with visitation at 10am and lunch to follow. 

Memorials requested to First Lutheran Church or MN Future Forests Fund--MN DNR in lieu of flowers. 

Casual gathering for friends and family on Friday, June 17th at Klockow Brewing Company in Grand Rapids 4-7pm.

