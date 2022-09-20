Carl “David” Matteson 1938-2022

Carl “David” Matteson, age 83, went to be home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a courageous battle with multiple illnesses over the past two years on September 14, 2022 with a view of the lake at his home on Pokegama Lake.

Dave was born September 25, 1938 in Cloquet, MN to Carl and Marget Matteson where he graduated from Cloquet Senior High School, lettering in multiple sports including being captain of the hockey team.  Upon graduating from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a business and accounting bachelor’s degree, Dave started his career in the accounting department of Northwest Paper Company / Potlatch.  After serving as Carlton County Auditor/Treasurer he returned to Potlach, then retired in 1995 from Blandin Paper Company as controller.  Dave served for 26 years on the Members Co-op Credit Union board, he also held leadership positions in Junior Achievement U.S.A., and various non-profit advisory boards.

Tags

Recommended for you