Candice Monroe 1956- 2021

Candice Amy Monroe, age 64, of Cohasset, MN, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home.
Candice was born in 1956 to James and Carmen (Fosmo) Frizzell in Breckenridge, MN. Candice spent most of her life in California, but moved to Grand Rapids, MN with her son, Joe. Candice loved animals. She was a kind and thoughtful person to everyone who had the joy of knowing her.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lonnie Monroe; son, Joe; and sister, Maureen Frizzell.
Candice is survived by her daughter, Melanie Monroe; sister, Mariann Frizzell; brothers, Jimmy, Steven (Irene), Walter (Linda), Irwin (Connie) Frizzell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.