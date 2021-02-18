Candace “Candy” Marie Emerson 1956 - 2021

Candace “Candy” Marie Emerson, age 64, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Grand Village, Grand Rapids, MN.
Candy was born in 1956 to Virgil and Rose Emerson in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Deer River High School and then moved to Minneapolis where she worked as a nanny. She returned to the area and made her home in Grand Rapids, MN in the early 1980’s. Candy was employed with I.S.D. #318 where she began her career working with handicapped/disabled children. On the weekends when she wasn’t working for the school district, she did respite care for the same kids that she would care for while working at the school. In the late 1990’s, she formed, owned, and operated Crossroads Alternative Living where she continued to care for children and young adults with special needs who would become part of her extended family. In 2019, she retired due to health issues. Candy was active with Special Olympics, loved watching dirt track racing, especially at Cedar Lake Speedway, was a volunteer at Grand Rapids Speedway, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Candy is survived by her son, Caley (Hilary) Emerson of Grand Rapids, MN; five sisters, Bonnie DeLare of Grand Rapids, MN, Jane Pihlaja of Grand Rapids, MN, Crystal (Roger) Bukowski of Two Harbors, MN, Cindy Dowling of Deer River, MN, and Kathy (Lester) Beckman of Grand Rapids, MN; one brother, Delbert Emerson of Deer River, MN; two grandchildren, Peyton and Gabriella Emerson; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 A.M. memorial service. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate.
A video tribute of the memorial service will be posted to the Rowe Funeral Home website following the service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.