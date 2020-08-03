Cameron D.”Cam” Saunders, 79 of Grand Rapids, died on Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Essentia/St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at Gunn Park at a later date. A full obituary will appear in the next edition of the paper. Memorials preferred to donor’s choice.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
