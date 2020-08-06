Cameron D. “Cam” Saunders, 79 of Grand Rapids, died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Born on February 17, 1941 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, he was the son of Russell and Floy (Richardson) Saunders. He married Eileen Flom on June 9th, 1962 in East Grand Forks, MN.
Cameron graduated from UND with a Mechanical Engineer degree. He worked for various companies as an engineer until he began developing properties throughout Northern MN with his best friend Bob Pulkrabek. He continued that business venture with Bob, along with Wally Sparby until his death.
He loved his travels around the country with his wife Eileen in their RV for the last 30 years. He loved the outdoors in every season, as a snowmobiler, fisherman and avid MN sports fan.
His #1 love was spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife; Eileen Saunders of Grand Rapids, MN. His children; Gayle Saunders, RaeAnn (Jason Parker) Saunders and Gregg (Luciana) Saunders, his grandchildren; Kianna and Dante.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers; Donald and Gary Saunders.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 beginning at 3:30 PM at Gunn Park in Grand Rapids. People can begin arriving at 2:30 pm. In lieu of gifts, please give to your favorite charity.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.