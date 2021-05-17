Calla R. Stevens, age 55, of Blackberry, MN passed away on May 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.
Calla was born in 1966 to Kenny and Calla Nelson, but raised by Timothy and Calla McDonald in Deer River, MN. Calla graduated from Deer River High School. She was united in marriage to Donald “Lenny” Stevens on April 30, 1984 in Grand Rapids, MN. Calla and Donald move to Blackberry, MN in June 1997.
Calla had a great sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. She loved to joke with her family and when they would joke back with her. Calla was the matriarch “mama bear” for the whole family and everyone’s pray warrior. She was as strong as they come, she never gave up, and never let on to how much she was hurting.
Calla loved birds, was a beautiful artist, and an excellent cook. She was an avid home shopping network watcher and loved being with nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her grandparents Jake and Gert Hoff.
Calla is survived by her husband, Donald “Lenny”; daughter, Lana (Chris Williamson) Stevens; parents, Tim and Calla McDonald; biological father, Kenny Nelson and his wife, Linda; sisters, Kerri (Wayde) Stangland, Trudy (Frank) Bowstring, Tracy (Jay) Hollum; brothers, Kevin Nelson, Curt Nelson; grandchildren, Heather and Benjamin; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Ron Lichtle will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.