Carl “David” Matteson, age 83, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cal Matteson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you