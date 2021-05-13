Buddy Orhn 1937-2021

Buddy Orhn, age 83, of Swatara, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his home with his devoted wife by his side.
Buddy was born in 1937 to Roy and Faye Orhn in Lawrence Lake Township, Minnesota. He was a 1956 graduate of Greenway High School where he took 3rd place in Minnesota State Wrestling. After high school he worked in Grand Rapids for the Highway Department. He married Geraldine Brown and was blessed with six children. After being laid off, he moved to the metropolitan area and continued his education at Dunwoody, where he learned to be a heating/air conditioning mechanic. He also worked at Wards, Zare Shopper’s City, and Honeywell for 34 years, and was a member of the Minnregs. During his time in the metro, he met Beverly Huff, and the two were united in marriage on April 28, 1979 in Swatara. Following their retirement, the couple moved back up north and made their home beside Windy Lake. Buddy was a sports fanatic and watched any sport, anytime, anywhere. He also enjoyed pastimes such as hunting, fishing, and golfing. In his later years he took up woodworking and made chairs for all of his grandchildren. An excellent handyman, his grandson, Nick, would boast there was nothing Grandpa couldn’t fix! He could often be found wearing his baseball cap and whistling a tune. Buddy will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Bev and family would also like to thank Ann Doree for her wise and compassionate care of Buddy, from Yahtzee games, to easy-to-remove Velcro shirts, to the final days of lifting him out of bed for washing and linen changing. Ann is an angel and has been a true blessing to the Orhn family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Erven; brothers, Bernie and Duane Orhn; and best friends, Lud Mandich and Ralph Thurlby.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 42 years and 7 days, Beverly Orhn of Swatara; daughters; Wendy (Glen) Nelson of Grand Rapids, and Brenda Rood of Champlin; sons, Rick (Terri) Orhn of Arizona, Tony (Jill) Orhn of North Branch, Michael Orhn of Grand Rapids, Steve (Kelly) Orhn of Grand Rapids, and Troy (Joy) Orhn of Oregon; brother, Bruce (Gail) Orhn of Coleraine; 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service honoring Buddy will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Hill City Assembly of God in Hill City, MN. Rev. Lisa Jordan will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Following the funeral service, Buddy will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Smoky Hollow Township.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.