Bryan Michael Lestico 1967-2022

Bryan Michael Lestico, 55, of Milford, NH, passed away peacefully September 27, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Bryan was born September 2, 1967, the son of Bruce and Ingrid (Pietrzykowski) Lestico, Grand Rapids, MN. Bryan graduated from Grand Rapids High School and entered the United States Navy serving six years on the USS Theodore Roosevelt as Petty Officer 2nd class. Bryan was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

