Bryan Michael Lestico 1967-2022

Bryan Michael Lestico, 55, of Milford, NH, passed away peacefully September 27, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Bryan was born September 2, 1967, the son of Bruce and Ingrid (Pietrzykowski) Lestico, Grand Rapids, MN. Bryan graduated from Grand Rapids High School and entered the United States Navy serving six years on the USS Theodore Roosevelt as Petty Officer 2nd class. Bryan was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
Bryan continued his service to country as Senior Principal Engineer at Sanders/BAE Systems for 30 years in Nashua, NH. Bryan worked on multiple defense programs and lived in Hawaii and Spain with his wife Cindy early in his career.
Bryan took his love for the outdoors and his passion for service to the Boy Scouts of America, first as Den Leader for Milford Pack 421 and then for many years as Scoutmaster of Milford Troop 407. Trips to Mount Norris, VT in the summer and to Sea Base at Islamorada, Florida remained as highlights of his time with the Scouts. But nothing made him prouder than watching the scouts striving for their best, with a large number achieving Eagle Scout rank. Bryan enjoyed the teamwork, camaraderie and support of the fellow leaders and parents that made up Milford’s scouting family, many becoming lifelong friends.
Bryan was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. Some of his fondest memories were hunting trips with his father, brother and son. In the winter, he loved taking trips to northern New Hampshire to snowmobile with friends and family.
Bryan was always the happiest being with friends, family and neighbors; always the life of the party sharing stories and joking around. He enjoyed watching hockey and football, especially the Boston Bruins and the Miami Dolphins. Bryan was proud of his John Deere tractor and the projects he was able to do around his home; willing to give a helping hand to his neighbors. Bryan was always available to help anyone no matter what was required.
Family members include his loving wife Cindy (Montavon) Lestico of Milford, NH; their son Dylan M. Lestico and his fiancé Olivia Mitchell-Jenna of (Greenville, NH); his parents Bruce and Ingrid Lestico of Littlefork, MN; brother, Scott Lestico and his wife Beth and their daughters Caitlyn and Maggy of Littlefork, MN; two aunts; several cousins and many dear friends.
Funeral arrangements are private.
