Bruce Harold Shorter 1945 - 2021

Bruce Harold Shorter, 75, of Cohasset, MN, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN after using up the last of his 9 lives after his 9th and final heart attack. Anywhere Bruce went, laughter was sure to follow. He had a big personality and a million stories that he loved to share.
Bruce was born on December 31, 1945 to Robert and Marjorie (Rogers) Shorter in St. Paul, MN and grew up in Fergus Falls, MN. After graduating from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1964 he joined the Air Force. After an honorable discharge, Bruce attended school for waste-water management at St. Cloud Vo-Tech and received a master’s degree in Steam Engineering from the University of Wisconsin in 1975. Bruce worked in this field and traveled around the world as a Senior Service Engineer for Brown Boveri Turbomachinery, Inc. and Alumina Partners of Jamaica. Bruce loved what he did and his second career was teaching in his field at St. Cloud Vo-tech for 10 years before he had his first heart attack and early retirement.
Bruce was married to Tanya Reyerson in the early 1970’s and they had two children, Jennifer and Josh. Bruce loved spending time outdoors and his time owning a farm. Bruce was an avid hunter and fisherman right up to his death, enjoying his last deer hunting season this past fall with his honorary family. Bruce was a generous soul and was very appreciative of those he loved.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Majorie Shorter and sister, Roberta. Bruce is survived by his cherished significant other, Janet Lien, and her extended family who welcomed Bruce into the family almost a decade ago. This includes daughter, Jodi (Greg) Bullock of Deer River, MN and son, Tim (Lori) Lien of Cohasset, MN and three boys he was proud to call his grandsons, Zak Krise of Hibbing and Dillon and Jackson (J.D.) Weston of Deer River, MN and several honorary brothers and sisters-in-law. His son Josh (Sara) Shorter and their children of Hutchinson, MN, Jennifer Shorter and her children of St. Cloud, MN. Brothers Mark (Maren) Shorter of Solway, MN, Alan (David Coffee) Shorter of Fort Worth, TX, Jon (Donna) Shorter of Bemidji and sister Jean Shorter of Oak Park, IL., nephews Jeff Shorter, Theron Shorter and nieces Allison Shorter Johnson and Mya Shorter.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Ripley when weather permits.
Cremation through Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel in Bloomington, MN.