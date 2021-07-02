Bruce E. Paatela 1940- 2021

Bruce E. Paatela, age 80, of Deer River, MN, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Bruce Eugene Paatela was born in 1940 to Eugene and Helen Paatela. He grew up in Calumet, MN before moving to Embarrass, MN, where he graduated high school in 1958. In 1964, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Leppala, and the couple was blessed with four children. Officially, Bruce worked as an electrician in the mines; unofficially, he served as his family’s handyman, always tinkering, fixing, and building things. He enjoyed time outdoors golfing and doing yardwork, and he also liked bowling. The thing that Bruce cherished most in life was time spent with his family; whether it was cross-country road trips with his children, wintering in Arizona with his wife, or attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. Bruce was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Tim Onraet.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Paatela of Deer River, MN; daughter, Brenda LaBeach of Deer River, MN, sons, Jeff (Cheryl) Paatela of Rosemount, MN, and Jeremy (Leanna) Paatela of Buffalo, MN; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service honoring Bruce will be held for his family.
