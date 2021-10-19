Bruce A. Aiton 1938 - 2021

Bruce A. Aiton, age 83, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Grand Village.
Bruce was born in 1938 to Gerald and Catherine Aiton in Grand Rapids, MN where he grew up and attended school. Bruce served in the United States Navy, serving three tours of duty as a Hospital Corpsman in Vietnam. After his retirement, Bruce returned to Grand Rapids, where he worked for Blandin Paper Company and started several small businesses around the area.
While living in Grand Rapids, Bruce was active in many groups and organizations: the Grand Rapids City Council, the Grand Rapids Historical Society (where he served as president), the Colony Square Association President, the VFW, American Legion, DAV, Sons of the Revolution, and Navy Fleet Reserve. The special friendships made, during all of these activities, are something he held dear to his heart.
Bruce loved history and spent many hours setting up the veteran’s exhibit with his friends at the Grand Rapids Historical Society; documenting the local cemeteries on FindaGrave.com to be used in genealogical research; and donating resources to Coat Rack Charities.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents; son, Carl Aiton; stepson, Michael Rowe; former wife, Barbara Aiton; and sister, Geraldine Rowe.
He is survived by his wife, Katheryn; sons, Jeffrey (Laurell) Aiton and Scott Dunbar; stepdaughter, Andrea (Randy Neisius) Rowe; sister, Delores (Mert) Rima, Kathleen (John) Pliska; brother, Vernon Aiton; brother-in-law, Robert Rowe; five grandchildren – Jack, Harrison, James, Jenna and Tia; and four great grandchildren – Tilia, Trace, Ezra and Elliana.
A graveside memorial service and military honors will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 3:30 PM at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids. Rev. Jim Crecelius will officiate.
