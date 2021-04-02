Brittney Marie Hopkins 2002 - 2021

Brittney Marie Hopkins, age 18, of Fargo, ND, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly at Essentia Health Hospital, Fargo, ND.
Brittney was born in 2002 to Lance and Christie Hopkins in Grand Rapids, MN. Brittney gave her life to the Lord at a young age and spent the rest of her life loving her friends and family. She loved animals and dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. She enjoyed longboarding, playing basketball, and taking long walks in the parks.
Preceded in death by her uncle, Joe Hopkins; aunt, Debbie Lignar; and cousins, Jason Wydra, Chad Hachey, and Ricky Larson.
Brittney is survived by her parents; Lance and Christie Hopkins; sister, Brooke (Jessie) Hawk; brother Hunter Hopkins (Samantha North); grandparents, Larry and Janet Hauser, Clarence and Judy Hopkins; nephew, Emmett Hopkins; numerous aunts, uncles, family and friends, and her pets, Jasmine, Jade, Milo, Tiki, and Rio.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
