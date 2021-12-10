Brian William Jordan 1976-2021

Brian William Jordan, age 45, of Floodwood, MN, passed away on Wednesday December 1, 2021, at his home.
Brian was born in 1976 to Bradley Jordan and Barbara Gravelle in Grand Rapids, MN, where he attended school and worked at North Print and Arrowhead Promotion. He currently was working in adult foster care through Winter Homes Inc. He, as well as the clients, really enjoyed spending time together.
Brian loved fishing, kayaking, and spending time with his dog, Sam, and cat, Zola, who he had rescued from a snake cage 23 years ago.
Preceded in death by his parents, Bradley Jordan and Barbara Gravelle
Brian is survived by his son, Brandon Skay of Grand Rapids; daughters, Haley Carpenter Grand Rapids, Kaitlin Carpenter of Grand Rapids, and Whitney Carpenter of North Dakota, MN; stepmother, Corinne Jordan Virginia, MN; brothers, Pat (Jackie) Jordan of Cohasset, MN, Ross Jordan of Clearwater, MN, Brett (Kate Parker) Jordan of Clearwater, MN, sister, Anna (Garrett) Niska of Duluth, MN; grandchildren, Brielle Carpenter, Ezryn and Ethyn Haberling; nieces, Massie, Lexus, and Jessie Jordan, Iley Niska; nephews, Bradley and Paden Jordan, Norman Niska; and close friends Wayne (Carol) Burlison of Floodwood, MN.
Family would like to express sincere gratitude to everyone who have reached out and sent their condolences during this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.