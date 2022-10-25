Brian Smith 1948-2022

Brian Smith, age 74, of Ames, passed on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Israel Family Hospice House.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Lutheran Church of Hope in Ankeny. There will be celebration of life following the Memorial Service.
Born on February 24, 1948 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Brian was the son of Ronald and Katherine (Wesanto) Smith. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1966. Brian attended the University of Minnesota, where he studied Radiology Technology. He was drafted into the Army and served for two years.
Brian was united in marriage to Lorraine Maki on August 24, 1968 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The couple moved to Ames, Iowa in 1979. Brian was the Director of Radiology at Mary Greeley Medical Center until his retirement in 2005.
Faith was always first in Brian’s life. His family was second to God, and he always said his children and grandchildren were his greatest accomplishments. Brian was very humble and a simple man. He coached hockey for his two sons and served in multiple volunteer service roles within the Ames Minor Hockey Association. He enjoyed trips to the cabin in northern Minnesota, and wintering in Texas. Music was always important to Brian. In retirement he took up a woodworking hobby and played in bands in both Texas and Minnesota, where he rekindled his love of playing the drums. Brian was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.
Brian is survived by his wife, Lorraine Glorian; children: Ronald Gene (Rhonda) Smith of Huxley, Kristina Lorraine (Michael) Srsha of Ankeny, and David Brian (Sarha) Smith of St. Joseph, MO; six grandchildren: Andrew Ronald Smith, Jacob Charles Smith, Jack Brian Srsha, Ashley Lorraine Srsha, Abygale Morgan Smith, and Blake Charles Smith; two sisters: Kathy (Mark) Lund and Thea Parrise; his mother-in-law, Glorian Maki of Newton; Lorraine’s siblings: Dale (Shari) Maki of Newton, Gary (Deb) Maki of Montezuma, Karen (Tom) Partridge of Inver Grove Heights, MN, and Jannette (John) Buckley of Plainfield, IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shirley (Al) Bullock; and his father-in-law, Russell Maki.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Brian’s family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Israel Family Hospice House.