Brian Lee Chandler 1960- 2021

Brian Lee Chandler, age 60, of Deer River, MN passed away at his home Thursday June 17, 2021.
Brian was born on June 23, 1960 to Leonard and Adeline (Barnes) Chandler. He was confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Joseph’s Church in Ball Club, MN and graduated from Deer River High School in 1978. On June 9, 1979,
Brian married Teresa Jarvi and they were blessed with four children. He worked in underground utility construction and enjoyed his line of work until he became disabled. He had great operating (especially plow-cat operating) and supervisory skills and was easy to work with and work under. Over the years, Brian worked for Ayr-Com, Paul Bunyan Telephone, Wilde Construction, MP Nexlevel and MasTec. Brian enjoyed hunting, shooting trap, fishing, snowmobiling, riding four-wheeler, gardening, mowing lawn, plowing snow and watching football and NASCAR. His family and friends will always remember him as a hardworking, kind-hearted, fun-loving person, with a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Brian is survived by his children Melissa (Nick) Wilson, Pengilly, MN; Bradley (Lisa) Chandler, Selma, CA; Amanda (Jerry) Perrington, Grand Rapids, MN; and Andrew (Mary) Chandler, Deer River, MN. Grandchildren Makayla and Kaitlyn Chandler; Aiden and Linda Chandler; Jason and Amara Hager; and Ellie Chandler. Significant other of 18 years, Kelly Lundmark and her parents Ted and Bev Lundmark; sister Melanie Paulson (Randy Lene) and family; and brother Tony Lundmark and family of Leonard, MN. Beloved dog Jesse and pups Jed and Griff. Siblings Bernard (Fern) Chandler, Janet (Bill) Bemis, Dan (Beth) Chandler, and Jayne (Jim) VonHolle. Sister-in-law Carol Chandler. Numerous nieces and nephews. Special nephew Scott Dickson. Best friends Jeff “Smallfry” Martin and Kenny “Gurn” Grife.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Adeline Chandler and brother Jim Chandler. Kelly’s brother Zane Lundmark, brother-in-law Brett Paulson and nephew Chris Paulson.
A memorial Visitation was held Wednesday June 23, 2021 at the Carroll Funeral Home burial on Thursday June 24, 2021 at the Olivet Cemetery in Deer River, MN
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.