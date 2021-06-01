Brian Keith Jones, 60, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at Grand Village Nursing Home.
Brian was born on August 27, 1960 to Morris and Beverly Jones, in Grand Rapids, MN. He attended Grand Rapids High school and lived in Grand Rapids most of his life. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could always make the nursing staff laugh.
Preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Beverly Jones.
Brian is survived by his siblings, Betty (Sonny) Tagtgren of Grand Rapids, MN, Mary Jones of North Dakota, David (Kim) Jones of Grand Rapids, MN, Peggy (Donny) Hanson of Iron, MN, and Rose Marsh of Cohasset, MN; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
Brian’s family would like to thank the staff at Grand Village Nursing Home for the wonderful care they provided over the years.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.