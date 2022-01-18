Brian Don Boelter 1958 - 2022

Brian Don Boelter, age 63, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Brian was born in 1958 to Don and Diane (Sater) Boelter in St. Paul, MN. In college, Brian met Rebecca Navratil and the couple was later married on September 10, 1983. He worked for Northprint Printing and Northland Counseling for over 13 years.
Brian enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, and had an immense love for the outdoors. He lived life on his own terms. Brian wasn’t afraid to take risks, always saw the humorous side of things, and was a mechanical mastermind. He adored his family and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will always be remembered and respected as a wonderful mentor and legend to his family, especially his grandsons.
Brian is preceded in death by his father, Don H. Boelter; and grandparents, Gerhart and Marie Boelter and John and Selma Sater.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rebecca; mother, Diane V. Boelter; children, Erin (Beau) Pocquette, Adam Boelter; sisters, Julie (Dave) Steffenson, Joni (Chris) Mariman; brother, Bruce (Teddy) Boelter; grandsons, Connor and Eli Pocquette; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private family service will be held at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. A public Celebration of Life will be held in Summer 2022.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.