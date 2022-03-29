Brett A. Venema, age 63, of Raymond, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 24, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at the Raymond Christian Reformed Church. Interment will be at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, at the Raymond Christian Reformed Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Brett Allan Venema was born on February 6, 1959, in Austin, Minnesota, the son of William “Bill” and Patricia “Pat” (Butler) Venema. He grew up and received his education in Austin. For over 20 years, Brett was self-employed installing flooring along with his father. On September 23, 1978, he was married to Deborah Dodds and they made their home in Grand Rapids. In 1986, they moved to Minneapolis. In 1988, they moved to the Raymond community and Brett began working as a cabinet maker for Gary’s Cabinets in Prinsburg. In 2009, he retired due to health reasons. Brett served for many years on the Raymond City Council and was instrumental in the new Raymond Golf Course. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking and sports. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Wild. Brett also enjoyed competitive duck and goose calling contests as a youth and young adult, which he and his brothers won many competitions. He will be remembered for someone that was easy to talk to and had a good sense of humor.
He is survived by his two daughters, Stacy (and Chris) Hanson of Dodge Center and April (and Jacob) Dean of Claremont; five grandchildren, Kye and Kale Hanson and Adriana, Autumn and Avery Dean. Also surviving is his mother, Pat Jorstad of Grand Rapids; three brothers, Steve (and Tina) Venema of Grand Rapids, Todd (and Desaree) Venema of Colorado Springs, CO., and Casey (and Kim) Venema of Bovey; and special friends, Pam Haugen and the Wassink family, besides other relatives and many other friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.