Brent W. Anderson 1956 - 2021

Brent W. Anderson, age 64 of Coleraine, MN passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Brent was born in 1956 to Alvin and Suzanne (Peterson) Anderson in Anchorage, AK. The family moved to Grand Rapids, MN in 1972. Brent graduated from Grand Rapids High School and Hibbing Technical College. He moved to Holton, KS and worked at Sunflower Power Plant for a few years. After returning to Minnesota, Brent worked at MN Power until 2003. In 2017, he started of the U of M Natural Resources Research Institute in Coleraine, where he was currently employed.
When he was younger, Brent enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. He loved social activities with his friends at the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation and trivia games, especially The Green Cheese. Brent enjoyed studying the Bible and growing closer to God.
Preceded in death by his parents and son, Kyle Anderson. Brent is survived by daughter, Dawn (Jason) Jolicoeur and their children, Jackson and Isabella; daughter, Jenny (Steve Lindell) Dowling, their children, Andrew (Amber Newman) Dowling and great grandson, Kyle, Zach (Eva) Beyer and great granddaughter, Hadley, and Tanner Lindell; sisters, Daun Anderson, and Marcia Jablonski and her children, Janelle Carlson, James (Kaitlyn) Jablonski Jr. and great niece, Juniper, and Christine (Chris) Boisjoli.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:30AM until the 1:00PM Funeral Service at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Burial will immediately follow at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
A Memorial Service celebrating Brent’s life, hosted by Brent’s congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses where he was a baptized member, will be held via Zoom on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2PM. The zoom service can be accessed with meeting ID# 82797476069 and pass code 620184.
