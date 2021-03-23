Brenda D. (Tilden) Hawkinson 1957 - 2021

Brenda D. (Tilden) Hawkinson passed away March 17, 2021 after losing her 1 plus year battle with stage 4 cancer. During her illness she was surrounded and cared for by family and home hospice help and spent her last month in the loving care of her daughter and family and her mother. Brenda retired from a long career as a Surgical Technologist Instructor. She loved teaching and was well respected by her students. Many kept in touch with her after she retired. Born April 22, 1957 in Grand Rapids, MN to Marcia and Vern Tilden, she is survived by her Daughter, Erin Hawkinson McGuire (Katy) of Livermore CA; Son, Justin Hawkinson of CA.; Mother, Marcia Tilden of Grand Rapids, MN.; Brother, Darryl Tilden (Mary) of Columbia Heights, MN.; Sister, DiAnn Tilden of Plymouth MN.; Brother, Darryn Tilden (Kim) of Tampa Fl.; and her two Grandsons Connor and Ryan McGuire, who were the loves of her life. Brenda was dearly loved by many and will be missed. She had requested private services and requested in lieu of donations to the estate that donations be made to “The cathouseonthekings.com” in loving memory of Brenda D. Hawkinson. She was an animal lover and three of her cats were surrendered to this great cat sanctuary.
