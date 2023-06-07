Brayden Daniels Peterson, 21 months, passed away during the early hours of Friday, June 2, 2023, in Grand Rapids, MN.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.

