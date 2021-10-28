Brandon R. Rajala 1988 - 2021

Brandon R. Rajala, age 33, of Coleraine, MN passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at his home.
Brandon was born in 1988 to Russell and Kathryn (Pryor) Rajala in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 2007 and attended college in Staples. He worked various jobs before pursuing his career as a machinist/welder for ASV in Grand Rapids, MN where he worked for 10+ years. Brandon enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his ATV, and tinkering on various projects
Brandon is preceded in death by his grandfather, Henry Pryor. He is survived by his father, Russell (Paula) Rajala of Grand Rapids; mother, Kathryn Rajala of Warba, MN; stepbrother, John (Jenessa) Persons of Duluth; grandparents, James and Charlotte Rajala of Grand Rapids; sister, Danielle Gerak-Campbell of Keewatin, MN; brothers, Timothy (Rose Wildman) Oliver of Bagley, MN, Justin Rajala of Grand Rapids; niece and nephew, Audrey Marie and Donavon Alexander; and aunt, Christa (Kevin) Jetland.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 2:00 PM memorial service. Patty Erven will officiate. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.